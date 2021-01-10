Romiley theft: Boy, 14, arrested after delivery driver hit by own car
- Published
A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of robbery over the theft of a delivery driver's car, which struck the man and left him "fighting for his life", police have said.
The man in his 50s was hit by his Mercedes at the junction of Lyne Grove and Hazel Avenue in Romiley, Stockport, at about 21:00 GMT on Friday.
Greater Manchester Police said he was in a "critical condition" in hospital.
Det Insp Charlotte Whalley said he had had "a horrific ordeal".
Appealing for witnesses, she said the theft had "rocked the community and has left the delivery driver fighting for his life in hospital".
She said police believe "there were others involved in the incident", adding: "We're continuing to ask the public to come forward with any information that may assist us."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk