Sir Alex Ferguson and fellow sports stars leave messages for boy, 15, in coma
Sir Alex Ferguson joined fellow sports stars to send video messages for a 15-year-old boy fighting for his life after being hit by a police car.
Junior footballer Khia Whitehead, 15, has been in a coma since the incident in Stockport, Greater Manchester.
Sir Alex joined Manchester United favourites Gary Neville and Ryan Giggs, boxer Tyson Fury and darts ace Nathan Aspinall to wish the boy well.
The teenager's family remain at his bedside at Manchester Royal Infirmary.
Sir Alex told the young Manchester United fan in his message: "Trust the NHS, they are fantastic people and I know your mum and dad will be holding your hand."
The former Red Devils manager also had words of comfort for Khia's best friend, who has been left traumatised after witnessing the incident and is receiving counselling.
'Keep fighting'
Gary Neville added: "Stay strong. I know you are a big United fan."
Tyson Fury said: "Hope you pull through buddy. God Bless you, keep fighting and hope you come back to us."
Wales coach Ryan Giggs sent similar wishes while Aspinall said he hoped he could play a game of darts with the boy once he recovers.
Fireworks were also let off in Khia's honour close to Stockport County's home FA Cup tie with West Ham on Monday.
They were launched in the 15th minute to mark his age.
Khia was struck on Garners Lane, Stockport, at about 21:30 GMT on Boxing Day in front of his best friend.
The professional standards branch of Greater Manchester Police and the Independent Office for Police Conduct are investigating.
The teenager, who turns 16 on 18 January, has been described as a "brilliant" striker, scoring 63 goals for Spurley Hey Under-16s Junior Football Club last season.
His coach Alex Rimmer said: "He is a quiet lad who does his talking with his feet.
"Sometimes you think he is taking a breather and the next minute he has scored a brilliant goal."
He said the incident had shocked his teammates but added: "They are a real band of brothers."
Khia is in a coma but is now breathing by himself after undergoing major surgery,
An online fundraising page has so far raised £4,495 of a target of £10,000 towards therapy and rehabilitation.
