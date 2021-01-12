HMP Risley inmates locked up for up to 28 hours, report finds
- Published
"Serious concerns" have been raised about the mental health of prisoners at a Cheshire jail where some inmates were being locked up for 28 hours at a time.
Most prisoners at the HMP Risley were only allowed out of their cells for an hour each day due to Covid-19 restrictions, inspectors found.
However, November inspection also found the jail was "well led" and had effectively controlled Covid outbreaks.
HMP Risley said it had "prioritised safety" and "measures had saved lives".
HM Inspectorate of Prisons said the Category C men's jail in Warrington had been under a "severely curtailed regime" for eight months when it conducted its inspection.
The report said many prisoners spoke of the "numbing and demoralising" effect on being locked up for so long, and described 28-hour periods as "not uncommon".
'Improved safety'
Chief inspector Charlie Taylor said the impact on the mental health of inmates during the pandemic was a "serious concern" and one of his recommendations included increasing prisoners' time out of cells.
Unless they had a job, prisoners were only allowed out of their cell for an hour a day and for meal collection, the report noted.
Inspectors said it did not give them enough time for telephone calls, showers and other domestic needs, as well as outside exercise.
In October, Mr Taylor's predecessor Peter Clarke warned prisoners being locked in their cells for 23 hours a day under coronavirus restrictions was dangerous.
However, the HMIC did note the prison had "strong leadership" and had "risen to the challenges of the pandemic", including effectively controlling two Covid-19 outbreaks.
He said it had continued to "improve safety and respect for prisoners", with 79% telling inspectors staff treated them with respect.
It praised its promotion of social distancing and cleanliness achieved in communal areas by a team of prisoners called the "Covid cleaners".
The report also found work to promote equality had "improved considerably" since the last full inspection in 2016, as did healthcare services, though prisoners' dental health needs were not being fully met.
The report added the prison needs to urgently address a "large backlog" in telephone call monitoring for public protection due to staff shortages.
A Prison Service spokeswoman said: "Our measures have undoubtedly saved lives and this report rightly recognises the work of Risley's staff who have prioritised prisoners' safety throughout the pandemic.
"We've provided in-cell education, activity packs and are rolling out in-cell telephones in the coming weeks."
HMP Risley has more than 1,000 male prisoners, including sex offenders.