Romiley robbery: Restaurant owner's family 'devastated' by his death
- Published
The family of a man who died after being hit by his own car during a robbery in Stockport have been left "devastated beyond belief".
Restaurant owner Mohammed Islam, 53, from Tameside, was delivering food when he was knocked down in Romiley.
His stolen Mercedes was found abandoned in Denton on Monday with attempts made to set the car on fire.
A murder investigation has begun as police continue to question a 14-year-old boy on suspicion of robbery.
Mr Islam's family paid tribute to the 53-year-old, also known as Nowab Miah, who was "in the wrong place at the wrong time".
"Dad was everything you could ask for in a parent; a mentor, a role model - our best friend.
"We shared everything with him and there was nothing we couldn't tell him that he couldn't fix."
His family added: "Our Mum is overcome with grief; Dad was her life partner, her best friend and her rock.
"They were inseparable since the day they met and we don't think she will ever be able to move on from this tragedy."
Mr Islam, who owned the Marple Spice restaurant, was left fighting for his life after being knocked down at the junction of Lyme Grove and Hazel Avenue at about 21:00 GMT on Friday.
He died in hospital on Sunday surrounded by close family.
Greater Manchester Police said officers believe others may have been involved and "a number of lines of inquiry" were continuing.
A fundraising page set up in memory of Mr Islam has raised more than £11,000.
Posting on the GoFundMe page, Jane Normie said: "As a community we are all so saddened to hear that a precious life has been lost.
"Donations will be used towards fulfilling the wishes of the gentleman, who especially wanted to help the children of Bangladesh."
