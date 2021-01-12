Boy, 14, charged with Stockport restaurant owner's murder
- Published
A 14-year-old boy has been charged with murdering a man who was hit by his own car.
Restaurant owner Mohammed Islam, 53, of Tameside, was delivering food when he was knocked down in Romiley, Stockport.
His Mercedes was found abandoned in Denton on Monday with attempts made to set the vehicle on fire.
The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been remanded in custody and is due before Manchester magistrates on Wednesday.
The youth has also been charged numerous driving offences.
Mr Islam, who was also known as Nowab Miah, owned the Marple Spice restaurant in Marple.
He was left fighting for his life after being knocked down at the junction of Lyme Grove and Hazel Avenue at about 21:00 GMT on Friday.
He was taken to hospital but died of his injuries on Sunday.
His family said they have been left "devastated beyond belief".
Det Ch Insp Liam Boden, of Greater Manchester Police, paid tribute to Mr Islam's family for "admirable bravery and dignity during the most tragic of circumstances imaginable".
He urged anyone with information or footage of the incident to come forward.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk