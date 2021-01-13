Man held in murder inquiry over Heywood baby girl's death
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a two-week-old baby girl in Greater Manchester.
Police said the baby, from Heywood, died on Monday after being taken to hospital on Friday.
The 24-year-old suspect was later released later pending further inquiries, a Greater Manchester Police spokesman said.
He added a post-mortem examination was due to be carried out and an investigation was continuing.
Det Ch Insp Carl Jones said: "This is a desperately sad incident where a baby girl has lost her life and we are doing what we can to support her loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.
"As always, we are keeping an open mind and have specialist officers working at the scene and on the investigation to establish the full facts of this case.
"This is a heart-breaking time and we ask the public to refrain from speculation and respect the family's privacy."