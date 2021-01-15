Gorton flooding: Engineers repair burst water pipe
Residents have been left with intermittent water supplies after a water pipe burst and flooded streets.
Streets around Hyde Road and Far Lane in Gorton, Manchester, were flooded earlier.
United Utilities said water tanks had been sent to the area to "keep taps flowing" and apologised for the inconvenience caused.
Gorton councillor Julie Reid tweeted that the pipe bursting had "emptied Debdale reservoir".
Engineers isolated the burst water pipe by about 12:00 GMT and the flow of water should start to clear, United Utilities said.
The firm said workers were continuing to repair the pipe and asses the damage and residents may see some discolouration of water.
@unitedutilities please can you get clean water tanks to the streets off Hyde Road urgently? A main arterial water pipe has burst 3 feet wide and emptied Debdale reservoir. Thank god no one is injured. @MCCGortonAHey @JohnHughes55 @Afzal4Gorton @EricWrightGroup working on it now pic.twitter.com/vHfmjJ2X7n— Julie Reid (@CllrJulieReid) January 15, 2021
Hyde Road will remain closed between Reddish Bridge and Thornwood Avenue over the weekend, Transport for Greater Manchester said.
It earlier tweeted the closure was due to a burst water main icing over.
