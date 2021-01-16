Family pay tribute to newborn who died in hospital
- Published
The family of a two-week-old baby who is the subject of a murder inquiry has said their "hearts are broken".
Police were called by hospital staff on 8 January following concerns over Felicity-May Harvey, from Heywood, Greater Manchester Police said.
Despite the efforts of medical staff, the baby girl died on Monday.
A 24-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released on bail pending further enquiries.
In a tribute, the baby's family said: "Our hearts are broken after losing our precious baby girl, Felicity-May.
"She was a gorgeous baby and always so alert, looking around with her big blue eyes."
They described her as "absolutely beautiful and incredibly brave and she melted the hearts of everyone who met her".
"What made her extra special was her cleft lip and palate, and despite the challenges of this she was the most happy and content little girl.
"She was and always will be loved by her mum, sisters and family and there is a huge void in all our hearts and lives now that she has been taken from us."
They called her "our special star", adding: "When we look up at the sky, we will look through the clouds and know that the brightest star shining is our Felicity-May."
Police have asked the public to refrain from speculation about Felicity-May's death and respect the family's privacy.