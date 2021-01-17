Bollington house fire: Woman found dead by crews
A woman has been found dead following a house fire, Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service has said.
Crews were called after 11:20 GMT on Saturday to a small fire at a property in Grimshaw Lane, Bollington.
Firefighters extinguished a fire in the floorboards and later found the body of a woman in her 80s on the smoke-logged first floor.
Her next of kin have been informed. The cause of the fire is being investigated.
The fire is not thought to be suspicious.
