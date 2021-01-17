BBC News

Bollington house fire: Woman found dead by crews

image captionThe fire happened in a property in Grimshaw Lane, Bollington

A woman has been found dead following a house fire, Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service has said.

Crews were called after 11:20 GMT on Saturday to a small fire at a property in Grimshaw Lane, Bollington.

Firefighters extinguished a fire in the floorboards and later found the body of a woman in her 80s on the smoke-logged first floor.

Her next of kin have been informed. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

The fire is not thought to be suspicious.

