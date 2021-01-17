Covid: Four fined over Preston-Bolton takeaway trip
Four people have been fined after they travelled 20 miles from Preston to Bolton to pick up a takeaway.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said officers stopped to help a broken down vehicle on Friday when they found the four occupants and fined them.
They were among 110 fixed penalty notices issued for Covid breaches this weekend by the force.
A spokeswoman said most of the fines were given at house parties but there were also some larger gatherings.
More than 40 people attended a flat party in Cheetham Hill, while 30 people were at a gathering in Salford overnight, and 16 fines were also dished out after a party in Hulme.
Ch Insp Carol Martin said it was "incredibly frustrating" that "there is a minority who think they are above the law".
"Not only are they putting their own lives and those of their loved ones at stake, they also risk undoing the hard work of everyone else continuing to make the necessary sacrifices at this time," she added.
Since the third national lockdown started earlier this month, it has been illegal to meet indoors with family or friends socially unless they are part of your household or support bubble.
GMP said it has issued about 2,600 fines for breaches of coronavirus rules since August.