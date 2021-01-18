Manchester Arena Inquiry: Help given to Saffie-Rose Roussos to be examined
- Published
The Manchester Arena inquiry will look at whether a "different response may have led to a different outcome" for the bombing's youngest victim Saffie-Rose Roussos, a hearing has been told.
It follows a report into the eight-year-old's death, which found she might have survived with better first aid.
The inquiry was previously told it was believed she could not have been saved.
However, the issue of her survivability will now be considered, alongside that of 28-year-old John Atkinson.
Referring to the new report, commissioned by the parents of the eight-year-old, from Leyland in Lancashire, Paul Greaney QC, counsel to the inquiry, said her death was now being considered "on the basis of material which has been generated since we made our opening statement".
He said the inquiry will "deal with whether there is any basis for considering that a different emergency response may have saved lives".
"Most of those who died suffered injuries in the bombing that were - on the expert evidence - unsurvivable, even with current advanced medical treatment," he added.
"However, we will be drawing attention to the fact that in two cases a different response may - and we deliberately underline that word - have led to a different outcome."
Twenty-two people were murdered and hundreds more injured when Salman Abedi detonated a bomb as fans left an Ariana Grande concert on 22 May 2017.
The inquiry is looking at whether the attack could have been prevented, what happened on 22 May 2017, the security arrangements around the arena, the emergency response to the bombing and the radicalisation of bomber Abedi.
Mr Greaney told the inquiry that it was "relevant to note that it did not take long at all for concerns [about the emergency response] to begin to emerge".
"Indeed, that very night, some of those on the ground were to experience and express frustration - even extreme frustration and anger - about how events unfolded," he added.
"We expect to receive evidence that many firefighters still feel a deep sense of frustration that they were unable to play a role that they were both trained and willing to play in responding to the arena attack."
The inquiry continues.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk