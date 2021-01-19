'Despicable' Wigan paedophile jailed for child rape
A "depraved" paedophile has been jailed for 18 years for child rape and making more than 24,000 indecent images.
Ian Story, 55, admitted two counts of rape and nine counts of sexual assault or activity with a child.
Story, of Wigan, also pleaded guilty at Bolton Crown Court to 12 counts of making indecent images of a child and three of distributing indecent images of a child.
Greater Manchester Police said his crimes were "heinous" and "perverted".
Detectives were alerted to Story having uploaded indecent images of children to the internet in March and raided his home.
He was arrested on suspicion of possession of indecent images of children and later released under investigation.
Examinations of devices found in his home revealed that between 2011 and 2020, he had created 24,165 indecent images and videos of children.
He was rearrested and admitted multiple child sex offences and was remanded in custody.
Story later admitted possession and distribution of indecent images of children and further sexual offences involving children under 13.
Det Con Philip Kelley said the offences were "heinous and despicable".
"Story's abuse was purely for his own perverted sexual gratification and he did not spare a minute's thought for the devastating and lasting impact crimes such as this can have on the lives of victims," he added.
