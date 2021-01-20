Boy, 14, arrested over Stockport restaurant owner's death
A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who was hit by his own car during a robbery.
Restaurant owner Mohammed Islam, 53, was delivering food when he was knocked down in Stockport on 8 January, Greater Manchester Police said.
He was taken to hospital but died from his injuries two days later.
The arrested suspect remains in police custody and was also being questioned on suspicion of conspiracy to commit theft.
Another 14-year-old boy was previously charged with the murder of Mr Islam, who owned the Marple Spice restaurant in Marple, and numerous driving offences.
