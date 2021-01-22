BBC News

Dave Bolton: Wigan rugby league 'legend' dies aged 83

image copyrightWigan Observer
image captionDave Bolton, pictured right with Wigan Warriors chairman Ian Lenagan, has died in Australia

A rugby league star who was one of the first British players to enjoy success in Australia has died at the age of 83.

Dave Bolton, who made his Wigan Warriors debut in 1954, scored 127 tries in 300 games for his hometown club before joining Balmain Tigers in 1965.

The Rugby Football League (RFL) said his "career records speak for themselves".

Wigan Warriors said Bolton was a "Wigan and Great Britain legend".

"Our thoughts are with Dave's family and friends at this very sad time," the club added.

RFL chief executive Ralph Rimmer said Bolton "was one of the first British players to enjoy success in Australia".

"He won the Ashes with Great Britain, he won Challenge Cups and the Championship with Wigan," he said.

"We give thanks for his life and his contribution to Rugby League."

After joining Balmain Tigers in Australia, Bolton was awarded the Clive Churchill Medal retrospectively for the 1969 Grand Final when Australian Rugby League celebrated its centenary in 2008.

He later moved into coaching with Parramatta and then went on to assist Tim Sheens at Penrith.

Bolton was inducted into the Balmain Tigers Hall of Fame in 2005.

