Coronavirus: 'Brave and fearless' police officer dies aged 40
- Published
A police officer "who was never seen without a smile" has died at the age of 40 after testing positive for Covid.
Abbasuddin Ahmed, who joined Greater Manchester Police (GMP) in 2017, died in hospital on Thursday after contracting the virus in December.
The father of two, known as Abbas, was described by his colleagues as "a committed police officer, true friend and family man".
He was "the greatest brother in and out of work", his colleagues added.
"Abs lived up [to] his name meaning 'lion' - brave, loyal, a fighter, protective, and completely fearless. Abs will live in our hearts forever."
Paying tribute to his friend and colleague, Insp Abid Sardar, co-chairman of the GMP Muslim Police Association, said: "Abbas will be greatly missed by everyone that knew him.
"I have spent time with Abbas both in a professional and personal capacity.
"I would describe him as a committed police officer, true friend and family man," he added.
Ch Insp Neil Cook, from GMP's Trafford division, said PC Ahmed was a "much-valued member" of the team who "will be truly missed".
He added: "Abbas had been away from frontline duties during the pandemic to look after his health.
"But [he] was continuing to work from home and was looking forward to returning and getting back onto the streets to continue serving the community when it was safe to do so.
"To see the shock and sadness of colleagues is an awful but pertinent reminder of the dangers of this terrible virus."
A fundraising page set up in memory of PC Ahmed raised almost £8,000 within eight hours.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk