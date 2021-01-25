Manchester Arena Inquiry: 'No government urgency' over venue security
There has been "no government urgency" to tighten security at venues in the wake of the Manchester Arena bombing, the inquiry into the attack has heard.
Representing the families of some of the 2017 attack's 22 victims, Pete Weatherby QC told a hearing a failure to set out a timetable for change had raised the risk of "further outrages".
A plan for a law to improve venue safety has been paused due to Covid-19.
The Home Office has been approached for comment.
Twenty-two people were murdered and hundreds more injured when Salman Abedi detonated a bomb in the foyer of the Manchester Arena as fans left an Ariana Grande concert on 22 May 2017.
'Readily preventable'
Mr Weatherby made his comments as lawyers for bereaved families gave closing statements in the phase of the inquiry looking at security arrangements at the arena.
Representing seven bereaved families, he said it was not individual failings that were at the heart of the tragedy, but the fact that there is currently no clear standard of protective measures with which those responsibility for safety had to comply.
He said the "loss of 22 innocent lives must lead to real change without further delay".
"To pretend the position in 2017 and now is acceptable or that systems in place were, or are, in any sense adequate is to accept that the same can be allowed to happen again."
He said the failure by government to even set out a timetable for change was a "complete lack of commitment" which "increases the risk of further outrages... as every day passes", adding "reasonable and proportionate measures" could have stopped what he saw as "a foreseeable and readily preventable outrage".
He told the inquiry that there must not be too much blame placed on "young inexperienced security stewards" who were "poorly trained and barely supervised" and police officers, who were "poorly briefed and trained and completely unsupervised", adding that the question to be asked was "how were their failures allowed to happen?"
Earlier, Duncan Atkinson QC, representing six bereaved families, described a "scandalous state of affairs" in relation to risk assessments at Manchester Arena.
He said the evidence showed that operators SMG and security provider Showsec "prioritised commercial concerns above security and compliance with the law", and said risk assessments had become a "tick box exercise" divorced from the national terrorism threat.
Both those claims were denied by the companies earlier in the inquiry.
Mr Atkinson also said he rejected steward Kyle Lawler's evidence that he failed to report suspicious behaviour by Abedi because of fears over racism, as CCTV footage showed the then 18-year-old's "calm and jovial demeanour" as he left the foyer.
Mr Atkinson said the only credible explanation was that neither Mr Lawler or his steward colleague Mohammed Agha recognised the threat Abedi posed.
The inquiry continues.
