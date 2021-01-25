Alex Rodda murder: Matthew Mason jailed for killing schoolboy
- Published
A man who "ruthlessly" murdered a schoolboy after paying more than £2,000 to stop him reporting their sexual relationship has been jailed.
Matthew Mason, 20, admitted bludgeoning 15-year-old Alex Rodda with a wrench in Ashley, Cheshire, on 12 December 2019.
He claimed the killing was the result of a loss of control after being blackmailed by the teenager.
But Mason has now been sentenced to a minimum term of 28 years after being found guilty of the boy's murder.
Judge Steven Everett told him: "This was a pre-meditated murder, carefully planned and, in my judgment, ruthlessly carried out showing no empathy for your victim and a callous disregard for his family and friends."
Chester Crown Court heard the pair had known each other for some months and had "enjoyed an intimate sexual relationship".
In the month prior to the murder, Alex contacted Mason's girlfriend to tell her that her boyfriend had been messaging him "in a flirty way" and had sent an explicit photo and video, the court heard.
It emerged Mason began making payments to the teenager's bank account.
Alex had told a friend Mason was paying him for sex and if he stopped the payments, he would report him to the police, the court heard.
On 12 December 2019, Mason picked Alex up from his home and drove him to a remote area of woodland, taking a wrench with him.
Alex, a pupil at Holmes Chapel High School, was then struck at least 15 times to the head in an attack described as "brutal" and "merciless".
His partially-clothed body was discovered by refuse collectors the next morning.
After the killing, Mason met friends for drinks in the Red Lion pub in Pickmere before moving to The Golden Pheasant in Plumley.
He later returned to the woods, where the prosecution believe he dragged Alex's body to the side of the road and attempted to put him inside his car.
After failing to do this, he drove away. But a witness had taken a photo of his Renault Clio car parked on the track and reported this to police.
Mason was identified as the owner and arrested the next day.
In the week before Alex's death, Mason had made internet searches for phrases including "what would happen if you kicked someone down the stairs", "everyday poison" and "the mysteries of Cheshire unsolved deaths of missing people".
