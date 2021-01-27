Intruder rapes woman in her own home in Walkden
A woman has been raped in her own home by an intruder who entered via an unlocked door.
Police said the rapist got into the property in Walkden, Salford late on Saturday.
The attacker is described as white, 6ft (1.8m) tall, "well built" and 35-40 years old with a ginger beard and a tattooed arm.
He wore a black baseball cap, a blue jacket, a white t-shirt, jeans and trainers with an emblem, said police.
Det Ch Insp Gareth Jenkins, of Greater Manchester Police appealed for anyone who could identify the man to contact police, adding: "We understand that this news may cause concern but I can reassure members of the public that the investigation team are doing everything they can to identify the man responsible."
