Family 'did Asda shop in blue light ambulance'
- Published
A disqualified driver who reportedly went shopping in a second-hand ambulance with the emergency lights flashing has been arrested.
The ambulance was carrying a family when it arrived at the Asda store in Harpurhey on Wednesday, Greater Manchester Police said.
Traffic officers tweeted that the "occupants promptly went inside to do their shopping".
The ambulance has been seized and the driver has been arrested, police said.
The driver was found to be disqualified and wanted by the court.
In a tweet, GMP Traffic said the ambulance was "reportedly carrying a family when it arrived at #Asda Harpurhey with blue lights flashing. Occupants promptly went inside to do their shopping".
They said the vehicle was "believed to have been purchased second hand. The driver has been arrested and is now en-route to custody".
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk