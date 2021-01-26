Manchester Arena operator denies 'sacrificing safety'
- Published
The operator of the Manchester Arena has denied it "deliberately sacrificed safety" or sought to "pass the buck" in the aftermath of the attack.
An inquiry into the bombing has heard how security failures contributed to the arena being unsafe on 22 May 2017.
Venue operator SMG has disputed claims it "was akin to the worst kind of Dickensian factory owner, deliberately and cynically sacrificing safety".
Its lawyers denied penny-pinching and putting profits before safety.
Twenty-two people were killed and hundreds more injured when Salman Abedi detonated a bomb in the Manchester Arena as fans left an Ariana Grande concert.
Andrew O'Connor QC, representing SMG, told the inquiry the firm had always accepted responsibility for security in the City Room, where the bomb exploded.
But he denied the firm had sought to "blame others," adding it has "simply sort to explain how SMG discharged its responsibilities".
"It is for that purpose and not for prevarication, finger-pointing or buck passing that we have sought to explain to you SMG's relationship with all the other organisations involved," he added.
Mr O'Connor said the company accepted there were "shortcomings" with its written risk assessments but maintained it "did have a system for assessing terrorism-related risk".
Mr O'Connor said the firm should not be criticised for not extending the arena's security perimeter, or not installing X-ray machines or metal detectors before 2017.
These measures were not commonly used by similar venues at the time and the company was not advised to implement them, he added.
He also rejected criticism of the CCTV at the arena, saying it was "adequate or at least in line with applicable guidance or standards".
The inquiry, which began in September, continues.
