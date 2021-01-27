Salford crash: Woman dies after being hit by two cars
A 23-year-old woman has died after being hit by two cars travelling in opposite directions.
The pedestrian was walking on Worsley Road in Salford when she was hit by a white Skoda Citigo at about 19:30 GMT on Tuesday.
She was then hit by a black Renault Clio travelling in the opposite direction and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Both drivers stayed and helped investigators and no arrests were made.
Sgt Brian Orr, from Greater Manchester Police, said: "A woman has tragically lost her life following this collision and our thoughts are very much with her loved ones as they begin to process this awful news.
"Our specialist officers are supporting her loved ones through this extremely difficult time."
Detectives want to hear from people who were in the area and anyone with dashcam footage.