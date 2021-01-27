Mohammed Islam: Two men held over restaurant owner's death
Two further arrests have been made over the death of a restaurant owner who was hit by his own car during a robbery.
Mohammed Islam, 53, was delivering food when he was knocked down in Stockport on 8 January.
He was taken to hospital but died from his injuries two days later.
Two 18-year-old men from Tameside have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to steal following raids in Denton and Hyde, Greater Manchester Police said.
Two 14-year-old boys were previously arrested on suspicion of murdering Mr Islam, who owned the Marple Spice restaurant in Marple.
One has been charged with his murder and the other has been released on conditional bail, police said.
