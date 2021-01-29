Manchester Aquatic Centre £31m revamp plan approved
- Published
Manchester Aquatic Centre is to undergo a £31m refurbishment to save it from closure.
The swimming centre and gym complex opened in 2000 ahead of the 2002 Commonwealth Games in the city.
About 500,000 people use the Oxford Road facilities every year but extensive repairs are now needed.
Councillors were warned if they did not invest the centre would "wither and die", the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Purpose-built for the Commonwealth Games, the centre boasted two Olympic length pools and a diving pool.
'Most expensive'
It is home to the Team GB Paralympic swimming team and has hosted several British and high-profile international swimming competitions.
Before the coronavirus pandemic it was generating £4m a year, and met the equivalent demands of six community swimming pools - although it has remained closed for long periods during the virus lockdowns.
Councillor Luthfur Rahman, executive member for culture, leisure and skills, said delaying investment would "only cost the city more".
"Ongoing maintenance costs would rocket. Vital facilities for Manchester people and revenue for the city would be lost as building, mechanical and electrical failures caused more and more unscheduled closures," he said.
Councillors approved proposals to upgrade the centre's heating and electrical systems, along with lifts, spa, moveable floors, pool treatment and pool lighting.
They plan to use carbon-reduction technologies to replace worn-out parts of the building and reduce its carbon footprint by 40%.
Councillor John Leech, leader of the Liberal Democrat opposition, said the "most expensive option" was the only long-term solution.