Asda Longsight car park stabbing: Boy, 13, seriously injured
A 13-year-old boy has been seriously injured after he was stabbed multiple times in a supermarket car park.
Police said four men, armed with large bladed weapons, attacked the boy in the car park of Asda on Stanley Grove, Longsight, in Manchester at about 19:10 GMT on Saturday.
The victim was taken to hospital with "very serious" injuries but is in a stable condition, officers said.
Greater Manchester Police described the stabbing as "shocking".
No arrests have yet been made and a police cordon is in place while inquiries are being carried out.
All of the suspects were described as wearing dark tracksuits with hoods.
Police said one of the men was wearing a black gilet over an Adidas tracksuit and had a Gucci bag.
He was also wearing a black face mask and had a black and white bandana on his head, police added.
The force said after the attack, the men fled towards Stanley Grove.
Det Insp Daniel Hadfield said the attack was "nothing short of shocking".
The force has appealed for witnesses.