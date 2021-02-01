Harpurhey stabbing: Man jailed for friend's 'cruel and sickening' murder
- Published
A man who stabbed his friend to death with a large kitchen knife has been jailed for life.
Matthew Jones, 42, repeatedly attacked William Phelan at the 39-year-old's Kilnside Drive home in the Harpurhey area of Manchester in March 2018.
Jones was convicted at Manchester Crown Court of murder and sentenced to at least 18 years and six months' jail. He has already served 18 months on remand.
Mr Phelan's family said his murder was "cruel and sickening".
Greater Manchester Police said they found Mr Phelan on the morning of 19 March 2018 after forcing their way into his house.
A large kitchen knife was found under him as officers moved his body.
Police said Jones' fingerprints were found on the knife and they tracked him to a secure hospital unit.
Det Insp Nicola McCulloch said: "This was a tragic case where a man murdered someone who was supposed to be his friend and left their loves ones with such insufferable consequences."
Speaking after the verdict, Mr Phelan's family said he had "a heart of gold" and that they would be "forever tortured by the pain of what has happened to him".
"We will forever hold him in our hearts.
"We finally have justice for William, and he can now rest in peace."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk