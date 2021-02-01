Rochdale football statue tribute to six-figure legacy fan
A group of football fans want to erect a statue honouring a "superfan" who left a six-figure legacy to their beloved club.
The bequest from David Clough, 78, who died in 2020, will be used to buy a new electronic scoreboard for League One Rochdale.
Fans have started fundraising to build a statue to the "legendary" Dale fan outside Rochdale's ground.
Mr Clough was an agent for the club's Goldbond lottery for 25 years.
Fan Mark Cryer said it was "truly humbling" to read about Mr Clough's legacy and hit on the idea of a statue inspired by Spanish side Valencia, who did something similar for one of their supporters.
"I didn't know Cloughie personally but I think all Rochdale fans knew of him and what he did for the football club with the various Goldbond rounds that he did in all weathers," Mr Cryer said.
"To leave his entire estate to the club for the future generations is absolutely unbelievable, so I thought to myself, what could we as fans do to say thank you to a fan like Cloughie?
"My friend who goes to watch Valencia quite a lot had told me about a statue they have at their ground for one of their superfans, so I thought it would be ideal."
'Legend and superfan'
The initial target has been set at £2,500, although it is estimated it will cost around £10,000 to install the type of statue Mr Cryer hopes for.
He says he also wants to retire Mr Clough's seat.
Mr Clough, who lived in Littleborough and worked at the former Whittles Bakery, raised an estimated £500,000 for the club.
Rochdale's commercial director, Frances Fielding, said Mr Clough's generosity would never be forgotten: "He really was a legend and a true superfan."
Executor Richard Wild could not reveal the exact figure for the bequest but said it was six figures.
He said: "David was an incredible human being. He worked tirelessly for the club which was his passion and life"
In addition to a new scoreboard, Mr Clough's estate has also funded air conditioning and a new ceiling to be installed in the club's VIP lounge.