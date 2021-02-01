Greater Manchester Police sued failings over woman's stab death
Greater Manchester Police is being sued by the family of a woman who was stabbed to death by her boyfriend after she had told them he was abusing her.
Natasha Wild, 23, was killed by Lloyd Brackenbury, 32, in Rochdale in November 2016.
She had kept a diary and told three officers she had been thrown across a room, sexually abused and slashed in the chest, the Mirror reports.
Court papers claim one officer described the diary as "nothing".
'Deeply sorry'
She had written that Brackenbury: "Says that because me and my friend said we were forever friends, it means he must kill me."
Ms Wild's mother Susan and sister Amanda Courtney are suing the force for £10,000 after an inquest jury concluded the police failings could have contributed to her death, the Manchester Evening News said.
The force accepted a probe by the Independent Office for Police Conduct found their investigation "fell short of the standards expected" and was "deeply" sorry.
It said it had "taken action in respect of the learning identified".
A spokesman added: "We would like to reassure anyone who is suffering abuse of any kind from a partner, ex-partner or family member that we take reports of this nature seriously.
"Officers undergo continual training to recognise signs of distress and abuse, and we work closely with partners to offer specialist support to those who need it.
"We would urge anyone who is suffering abuse to seek help, whether it be from police, their GP or a nurse."
Ms Wild, who died in hospital after being found with serious neck injuries, was described as "kind-hearted and clever" by her mother.
