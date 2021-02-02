BBC News

Snow closes M62 motorway near Rochdale trapping vehicles

Published
image copyright@WYP_TrafficDave
image captionA lorry jack-knifed on the M62 between junctions 23 and 22

Drivers were left stuck on the M62 motorway overnight as heavy snow and a lorry accident led to the road's partial closure.

The eastbound carriageway near Rochdale became impassable between junctions 21 and 22, with a number of vehicles stranded.

A lorry also jack-knifed westbound between junctions 23 and 22.

Part of the motorway remained shut because of weather conditions on the climb to Milnrow, Greater Manchester.

Highways staff worked to clear the snow, allowing the road to reopen on Tuesday morning.

image copyright@WYP_TrafficDave
image captionAttempts to clear the M62 of snow continued through the night

The closure came as an amber weather warning for snow was issued for 03:00 GMT across parts of South Yorkshire, Derbyshire, West Yorkshire and Greater Manchester.

Between 3cm and 8cm (1-3ins) of snow was forecast across the area, with 10cm to 15cm (4-6ins) possible on higher ground.

The alert is scheduled to last until 13:00, with warnings of road closures and rail cancellations.

Parts of Yorkshire have also seen heavy snow overnight and South Yorkshire Police has advised people not to travel unless absolutely essential.

