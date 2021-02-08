Jackie Weaver: Handforth Parish Council star recreated in cake
Unlikely internet sensation Jackie Weaver's fame has risen to new heights - after she was immortalised in a cake.
Ms Weaver was trending on social media after a recording of a Handforth Parish Council Zoom meeting that spiralled into chaos went viral.
Ben Cullen, who has featured on Netflix and Channel 4, said he "couldn't resist" recreating her in cake form.
The baker, from Chester, said he has had "a great reaction" to his latest sponge sensation.
Ms Weaver had only been called in to host and "support" councillors at Handforth Parish Council in Cheshire.
But a cut-down version of the planning and environment meeting on 10 December emerged on Twitter on Thursday and soon became a "must see", piquing the interest of millions by Friday morning.
Mr Cullen, known as The Bake King, used angel cake and chocolate ganache with sugarpaste detailing in order to recreate Ms Weaver in sponge form.
"I've had such a great response," he said.
"The subject itself is so popular and funny currently and so people that have seen it and follow me and my work have loved my take on it.
"My followers know I can't help myself with topics like this or really unique characters. I just have to get involved."
Like millions of others, Mr Cullen said he found the parish council meeting "hilarious" and said "with Jackie Weaver becoming more widely known I couldn't help myself".
"At the moment whilst we're in lockdown, memes and viral videos are so popular as I guess they lift people's spirits," he said.
"The council meeting was so funny and so fitting with life at the moment with the Zoom element."
Ms Weaver, who lives near Whitchurch in Shropshire, has become an internet sensation since the meeting went viral, appearing on BBC Breakfast and Channel 4 show The Last Leg.
It remains to be seen what she makes of her cake caricature - which was produced without her authority - but hopefully she will find it was done in good taste.
