Manchester Arena attack 'like being punched in face'
- Published
Investigating terror attacks like the Manchester bombing can feel like being "repeatedly punched in the face," a leading counter-terrorism police officer has said.
Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu was the UK's senior national co-ordinator for counter-terrorism at the time of the 2017 atrocity.
He was alerted to the attack at 22:55 GMT, 25 minutes after the blast.
Mr Basu told the inquiry into the blast that it was "unbelievably hard".
He said: "Dealing with one of these incidents is like being repeatedly punched in the face and then placed on the ground and repeatedly kicked."
Mr Basu said he was called at home by a colleague on the night of the blast.
Twenty-two people were murdered and hundreds more injured when Salman Abedi detonated a home-made bomb in the foyer of the arena at the end of Ariana Gande concert.
Mr Basu continued: "One bomb had gone off. We didn't know whether there were other bombers, other bombs in existence.
"We didn't know where it had been manufactured, what associates there were who may have helped this person do this terrible act.
"All of that is an enduring and constant threat in our minds about trying to discover and stop that next threat coming on.
"That is separate from dealing with the immediate response as it was unfolding at the arena."
He told the inquiry he spoke to MI5's head of operations before driving to New Scotland Yard where he declared the incident a terror attack at 00:56.
Meanwhile, Greater Manchester Police remained responsible for co-ordinating the immediate policing response.
Mr Basu said he learned the identity of the bomber four hours after the attack and told how he had never heard of Salman Abedi.
It then became his responsibility to pursue the bomber's brother Hasham Abedi, who was in Libya, after he was declared a suspect.
In the days that followed he was also responsible for a national crackdown to "disrupt and destabilise" terror groups.
A total of 36 people died in terrorist attacks in the UK in 2017. Mr Basu told the inquiry he thinks about the victims every day.
The inquiry continues.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk