Rochdale knife attacks: Two boys among six held over gang feud
- Published
Six people, including two boys, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder by police investigating a gang feud.
Officers raided seven addresses in the Moston, Ardwick, Blackley, Newton Heath and Openshaw areas of Manchester earlier, following knife attacks on a man and a boy in Rochdale in December.
Two 18-year-old men and one man aged 20, a 19-year-old woman and two boys, aged 17, were arrested.
Machetes and a crossbow were seized.
The raids follow a stabbing of a 17-year-old boy in Tweedale Street, Rochdale on 17 December and a knife attack on a 21-year-old man on the same street eleven days later.
A Greater Manchester Police spokesman said officers also seized a stab-proof vest and an amount of cannabis.
Det Insp Karl Ward said the raids followed an "extensive amount of investigative work" following a "concerning trend of serious assaults recently", particularly in the Freehold area of Rochdale.
He added that anyone with information about the attacks should get in touch with police.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk