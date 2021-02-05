Chaotic Handforth Parish Council meeting goes viral
Lockdown entertainment can come from the most unlikely sources, and members of Handforth Parish Council have found themselves reluctant internet stars thanks to a chaotic Zoom meeting.
Planning committees are not usually considered "must see", but this one has notched up two million views.
It opens with swearing and some members are sent to a virtual naughty chair.
Another highlight arrives when clerk of the meeting Jackie Weaver suggests everyone calls her Britney Spears.
Ms Weaver, from the Cheshire Association of Local Councils, has been trending on Twitter along with the council itself, and fans of the video include Olympic Gold Medallist Sir Chris Hoy who asked: "Who needs Netflix?"
i’ve never missed in person meetings more than i did watching this parish council meeting descend into chaos pic.twitter.com/I75zi1fIK5— janine (@janinemas0n) February 4, 2021
Golden moments of the meeting included it being declared "illegal", people swearing and muttering under their breath while others try to speak, participants answering phone calls and members being reprimanded.
When chairman Brian Tolver, who refused to recognise the legitimacy of the meeting, labelled himself "clerk", Ms Weaver said: "The chairman simply declared himself 'clerk' and notified everybody of the case.
"There is no way of stopping him from calling himself clerk. Please refer to me as Britney Spears from now on."
Mr Tolver was removed from the meeting and placed in a virtual waiting room after saying: "You have no authority here Jackie Weaver."
Councillor Aled Brewerton reacted to Mr Tolver's expulsion by exclaiming: "She's kicked him out."
He then said he, as vice-chairman, should take charge of the meeting and shouted: "Read the standing orders - read them and understand them!"
He was also sent to the waiting room.
Postcode wars threatened to break out when someone accused of being disrespectful answered: "Coming from you from Birkenhead that sounds good."
When fellow councillor Susan Moore called for civility the meeting erupted into semi-hysterical laughter and another participant, Barry Burkill, was removed.
As Ms Weaver acknowledges on the video: "It is nothing if not lively in Handforth."
