Peter Fogg: Tameside paedophile jailed for historical abuse
A paedophile who groomed and sexually abused two children aged under 10 more than 40 years ago has been jailed.
Peter Fogg, 61, carried out repeated attacks on the girls between 1971 to 1982 in Denton, Greater Manchester, in what police described as a "horrific ordeal".
He was found guilty of three counts of rape and seven further sexual offences.
Fogg, of no fixed address, was sentenced to 22 years in prison at Minshull Street Crown Court.
The court heard the abuse began when he forced the two victims to look at pornographic magazines before assaulting them.
In 2018 one of the victims reported Fogg to Greater Manchester Police, which launched an investigation and brought charges.
Det Insp Zoe MacDonald said the women had shown "immense bravery in disclosing what happened to them".
She added: "Fogg's victims have had to deal with what happened to them every single day since their horrific ordeal which has had an effect on their health and wellbeing, and I hope that they can have some comfort and closure from this sentence."
An NSPCC spokesman said the women had been through "devastating experiences" and Fogg's sentencing "shows time is no barrier to justice".
