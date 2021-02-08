Covid: Probe into police 'punch' claims in Manchester cafe arrest
Police are investigating a video showing a man "who appears to be struck" by an officer at a cafe where lockdown rules were suspected of being broken.
Officers had gone to the cafe in Burnage, Manchester, on Sunday afternoon over claims it was packed with customers.
The incident was captured on video as a 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the assault of an emergency worker and resisting arrest.
Police said 14 people were also fined.
In the video, two police officers are seen entering the cafe on Burnage Lane surrounded by people not wearing masks.
There is then a scuffle outside between a man and an officer in a fluorescent jacket.
One man can be heard shouting at the officer: "Why did you punch him?"
Greater Manchester Police said it was "aware of a video circulating online involving a man who appears to be struck by a police officer" which was being investigated.
It said its officers were "responding to reports of non-compliance with Covid-19 restrictions".
"Officers attended and in line with procedure, attempted to engage with individuals and disperse attendees," a spokesman added.
"This resulted in an officer being assaulted."
The officer received minor injuries, the force said.
