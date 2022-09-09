Queen Elizabeth II saw Manchester's greatest moments and darkest days
Queen Elizabeth II visited Manchester many times during her 70-year reign.
As well as seeing moments of triumph, celebration and joy, she witnessed some of the city's darkest days.
In 2017 the Queen comforted survivors of the Manchester Arena bombing in which 22 people were killed.
She spent time at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital with young people who were seriously injured in the attack. She also thanked medical staff for their dedication and care.
The Queen played an integral role in some great Mancunian moments too.
Her Golden Jubilee celebrations in 2002 included Manchester hosting the Commonwealth Games.
She declared the games open after receiving the baton from six-year-old Kirsty Howard.
The youngster was escorted by then Manchester United and England footballer David Beckham.
Eleven days later, the monarch experienced the downside of hosting a major sporting event in Manchester when the closing ceremony was drenched with rain.
The Queen had a ringside seat during Greater Manchester's regeneration - from the opening of the Metrolink tram service to the opening of the BBC's base at MediaCityUK in Salford.
She also walked along the region's most famous road - Coronation Street on the set of the ITV soap that has been a fixture of British life for the majority of the Queen's reign.
