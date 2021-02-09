Covid: Man charged with assaulting officer in Burnage cafe raid
A man has been charged with assaulting a police officer at a Manchester cafe where Covid-19 lockdown restrictions were suspected of being broken.
Police went to investigate claims of up to 50 people found inside the cafe in Burnage on Sunday.
Greater Manchester Police later said an investigation had begun after footage of an alleged altercation emerged.
Lucjan Domanski, 38, of Chapel Street, Levenshulme, will appear at Manchester City Magistrates' Court on 23 February.
A police officer was injured but did not require hospital treatment following the disturbance in Burnage Lane.
A "significant amount" of people who were "blatantly breaching" restrictions were discovered, before attempts were made to disperse the crowd, police said.
Officers also suffered verbal abuse from those at the scene.
GMP said footage of the incident, which circulated on social media, had been referred to its Professional Standards Branch.
It said while initial reviews suggested officers' actions were reasonable, when assessed within the wider context of the situation it had been referred in line with policy.