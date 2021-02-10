Manchester man jailed over £1m 'high-grade' cocaine stash
- Published
A man who stored a "high-grade stash" of cocaine worth more than £1m in a padlocked box under the stairs in his house has been jailed.
Iman Chalouskri, 25, from Manchester pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply the Class A drugs from South America.
He played a "significant role" in the supply network as a "highly-trusted custodian", the prosecution told Manchester Crown Court.
Chalouskri was sentenced on Tuesday to seven years and six months in prison.
Police were searching his house in relation to a stolen motorcycle when they came across 10kg of cocaine in a suitcase hidden inside a padlocked black metal box.
Chalouskri, of Mainhill Walk, Newton Heath "started to sweat profusely and become argumentative", Greater Manchester Police said.
He initially denied knowing the drugs, covered with images of the Ecuadorian flag, was inside the suitcase, which he claimed to be keeping for a friend.
Videos were also found on Chalouskri's phone of substantial amounts of cash.
Prosecution barrister Denise Fitzpatrick said it was inconceivable that Chalouskri was unaware that such a large amount of Class A drugs were in his possession.
Det Con Terry MacMillan said it was "vitally important that this substantial, high-grade stash has been seized".
"It is difficult to comprehend just how much damage these drugs would've done to the many people who would've been involved in its subsequent dissemination and consumption," he added.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk