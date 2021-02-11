Walkden rape: Woman found dead after home intruder attack
A woman who was raped in her own home at night by an intruder has been found dead.
The attacker entered the woman's house in Walkden, Salford, through an unlocked door on 23 January, Greater Manchester Police said.
The force has not detailed the circumstances or date of the woman's death but said it was not suspicious.
Police are now searching for a man described as 6ft (1.8m), well built, aged 35-40 with a ginger beard.
He was also said to have had a tattooed arm and was wearing a black baseball cap with a white tick, blue jacket, white T-shirt and jeans.
The woman's death has been referred to the Professional Standards Branch and the Independent Office for Police Conduct in line with normal procedure because of the contact she had with GMP.
A police spokeswoman said: "While the investigation has been ongoing, the woman - who was being supported by specialists and partner agencies - has very sadly died.
"Our thoughts are with her loved ones at this devastating time."
