Oldest man to complete 'toughest Atlantic row' raises £1m
- Published
A 70-year-old man who rowed across the Atlantic to raise money for dementia research has said he is on "cloud nine" after reaching his £1m target.
Frank Rothwell, from Oldham, set off from the Canary Islands on 12 December and rowed 3,000 miles unassisted until he reached Antigua on Saturday.
He took up the challenge in honour of his brother-in-law, who died with Alzheimer's disease while he was away.
Raising £1m made the "exhausting" journey "totally worth it", he said.
Mr Rothwell is the oldest person to complete the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge, an annual race known as "the world's toughest row" which sees teams and individuals row from San Sebastian on La Gomera to Nelson's Dockyard on Antigua.
He has also now raised more funds than any previous contestant.
Mr Rothwell said the challenge was "incredibly tough at times, with rough seas, huge waves, and missing my wife, Judith".
"But as exhausting as it was, it was all totally worth it, as I hope the money we raised will make a huge difference to so many lives," he said.
"I am on cloud nine."
Hilary Evans, chief executive of Alzheimer's Research UK, said the charity was "honoured to have such amazing support from Frank".
"His courage and determination helped him to complete his epic challenge and raise £1m for dementia research," she added.
"This incredible amount will be a huge benefit to the groundbreaking research we carry out here."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk