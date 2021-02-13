Harpurhey shootings: Officers bitten by teenager after arrests
Four police officers have been attacked by a teenage boy who was arrested following shootings in Manchester.
Police raided nine properties on Friday after a number of incidents, including three shootings, in Harpurhey since the start of February.
They arrested six people, all male, aged between 16 and 31, including a 17-year-old who said he was unwell.
He was taken to hospital, where he attacked the four officers with him, biting two of them.
A 69-year-old special constable suffered an arm wound while a police constable was injured in the leg. They have since been discharged from hospital.
Greater Manchester Police said the officers "were left understandably shocked" but managed to finish their shifts later.
The arrests followed reports of shots fired and damage to properties and cars in February, in what detectives believe to be attacks linked to a feud between two criminal groups.
Police said they found two machetes and a bullet casing in Friday's raids.
The six arrested people were held on suspicion of firearms offences and criminal damage.
They include a 17-year-old boy who was also detained on suspicion of assault of an emergency worker. He remains in custody.
Supt Rebecca Boyce said the arrests meant they were "able to drive a wedge between those individuals we believe to be involved in this criminality".
"The recklessness and the frequency of these incidents...made it of great importance that we take strong and swift action to disrupt this criminal activity and to reassure the public that we are doing all we can to tackle this issue," she added.
Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.
