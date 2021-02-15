George Floyd: Manchester mural 'defaced by racists' for second time
A mural paying tribute to George Floyd in Manchester has been defaced by "racists" for a second time, a councillor has said.
The portrait, in the city's Stevenson Square, was painted by artist Akse in memory of Mr Floyd, who died after being arrested in the US in May 2020.
It had a racist slur sprayed on it in the following July, but was later repaired by the artist.
City councillor Pat Karney said it had been vandalised again on Sunday.
A Greater Manchester Police spokeswoman said the force was investigating a report of racially aggravated criminal damage, which was believed to have happened shortly before 20:00 GMT, but no arrests have been made.
Mr Karney said he was "shocked and disgusted" that the mural had been targeted again.
"We have put a board up while we contact the artist to redo the mural, because are not going to be defeated by these racists," he added.
"Manchester won't stand for this; the mural will be reinstated."
Akse has been approached for comment.
