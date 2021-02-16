Collyhurst Village: Area to get 'first major regeneration in 50 years'
An area's "first major regeneration in 50 years" will see hundreds of new homes built and a park with about 450 trees created under new council plans.
Proposals for the first phase of Collyhurst Village, part of Manchester's £4bn Northern Gateway project, feature 244 new homes, including 100 for social rent.
Councillor Suzanne Richards said the joint venture with developers Far East Consortium (FEC) was "hugely exciting".
Work should be completed by mid-2024.
The plans, which a council spokesman said "represent the first major regeneration of the area in 50 years", also feature about 2,000 sq ft (180 sq m) of commercial and retail space.
'Iconic red sandstone'
He said the homes, which include townhouses and apartments, were intended to cater for a mix of families, young professionals and older residents and "create a sustainable neighbourhood".
He added that the first phase of a new 3.2 acre (1.3 hectare) public park would also be created "with more than 450 trees expected to be planted".
The proposals form part of the council's plans to redevelop parts of North Manchester, building 15,000 new homes and developing disused land over the next 15 years.
Ms Richards, the council's executive member for housing and regeneration, said the scheme, which will now go before the authority's planning committee, was "hugely exciting for Manchester".
"Submitting the first planning application for Collyhurst Village is a landmark moment for local people and represents the beginning of the end of a long journey for residents in the area who have been waiting for this investment in their community," she added.
FEC's development manager Victoria Hunter said the firm wanted to "deliver a vibrant and inclusive neighbourhood that has unique and lasting appeal".
"We plan to champion the area's heritage and its residents as part of the wider regeneration framework, improving connections to the city while celebrating Collyhurst's iconic red sandstone which forms the fabric of Manchester as we know it."
