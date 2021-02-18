Bolton-le-Sands roof collapse: Tributes paid to father and son
A father has died after being seriously injured in a roof collapse which killed his son.
Craig Peck, 43, was taken to hospital after the roof of the house in Church Brow in Bolton-le-Sands, Lancashire, collapsed on 8 February.
He died from his injuries on Wednesday, Lancashire Police said. His 23-year-old son Liam Peck died at the scene.
The father and son, who had been carrying out building work on the roof, were "best friends", their family said.
A family statement said they were "devastated beyond belief" and "this tragic event will stay with us for the rest of our lives".
It said: "Craig and Liam had a close and loving relationship and considered each other as best friends.
"They spent much time together and although Liam's main talent lay in cooking, he also loved building and working with his father, something he was used to doing and enjoyed."
Liam and his childhood sweetheart owned a popular café in the heart of the community in Kendal, police said, which was his "dream, he was a magnificent chef and the restaurant will be kept alive by Molly and their family with the help of the community".
Lancashire Police said officers were working with the Health and Safety Executive as part of their investigation.
