Covid: Manchester's Homeless vaccination programme moves to next phase
- Published
The second phase of a vaccination programme to protect homeless people from Covid-19 is due to begin.
It comes after more than 100 rough sleepers in Manchester were given their first jab as part of the first phase of the city council's scheme.
People living in temporary accommodation and day centres will now be offered an injection.
Manchester City Council said it was "essential" homeless people had the same care as the wider population.
Practices in Hulme, Ancoats and Openshaw have been used as vaccination centres from January.
Service manager Emma Hicklin at Ancoats' Urban Village Medical Practice, said the scheme was a "moral imperative".
"We always say that people who are homeless are effectively clinically extremely vulnerable and it's important that they are part of this vaccine roll-out," she said.
Councillor Bev Craig said the council wanted to ensure "no one is forgotten or left behind".
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk