Moston stabbing: Pair arrested on suspicion of murder
- Published
A man and a woman have been arrested over the death of a man who was fatally stabbed in the street.
Alan Murphy, 39, was stabbed in the chest and arm on Whitstable Road, in Moston, Manchester in the early hours of Thursday and died later in hospital.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said a man aged 26 and a woman aged 43 were being held on suspicion of murder.
Paying tribute, Mr Murphy's family said he had had "a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone".
"Alan was a loving son, brother, and father to his young daughter," they added in a statement.
"He is gone but will never be forgotten."
GMP said three other men who were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder had been released and would face no further action over Mr Murphy's death.
