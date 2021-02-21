BBC News

Fire crews tackle 'significant' Denton warehouse blaze

Published
image copyright@Azzalowe
image captionThe blaze close to the M60 and the M67 broke out on Sunday afternoon

Fire crews are tackling a "significant blaze" at a three-storey warehouse near two motorways.

Six engines and an aerial appliance were called to the fire on Holland Street in Denton, Greater Manchester.

Witnesses have reported seeing large plumes of smoke over the nearby M60 and Junction 1 on the M67, which is close to the site, has been temporarily shut.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service has advised locals to keep doors and windows closed.

image copyright@Miraaaaa87
image captionLarge plumes of smoke can be seen from across Manchester

