Fire crews tackle 'significant' Denton warehouse blaze
- Published
Fire crews are tackling a "significant blaze" at a three-storey warehouse near two motorways.
Six engines and an aerial appliance were called to the fire on Holland Street in Denton, Greater Manchester.
Witnesses have reported seeing large plumes of smoke over the nearby M60 and Junction 1 on the M67, which is close to the site, has been temporarily shut.
Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service has advised locals to keep doors and windows closed.
