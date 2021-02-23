Bramhall robbery: Armed robbers force open ATM with car and chain
- Published
Masked robbers wielding a sledge hammer used a chain attached to a car to force open a cash machine and steal the money.
Three men targeted the ATM at Spar on North Park Road in Bramhall, Greater Manchester Police said.
A fourth man remained outside in a Vauxhall Astra, using the force of the car to drag and break open the machine.
They fled before abandoning the car on Yeardsley Road following the raid, on Thursday at 20:15 GMT.
Police believe the men then made off in a blue Audi which picked them up in Parkside Walk.
The four men were dressed in dark clothing and wearing balaclava-type masks.
One offender is believed to be black, around 5ft 10ins and slim, police said.
Det Con Ed Palmer confirmed no-one was injured during the robbery but staff were "left understandably shaken by the ordeal".
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk