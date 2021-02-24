Salford attack: Man beaten with own tennis racket loses hearing
A man was beaten with his own tennis racket during an attack by a group of about 10 people in a park in Salford.
The victim, in his 30s, suffered permanent hearing loss in one ear after the assault in Boothsbank Park.
Greater Manchester Police said the offenders pushed the man over before punching and kicking him and striking him with the racket on 12 August.
Officers have released E-fit images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with the assault.
The victim was playing at the tennis courts at 19:00 GMT when he was attacked, suffering injuries to his head, shoulders and arms.
Det Ch Insp Dave Jones has urged anyone with information about the "brutal assault," which is believed to have been unprovoked, to come forward.
Police have described one of the offenders as white and of a slim build with short brown hair and pocked-marked skin on his face.
He is believed to be in his late teens and is about 5ft 8ins or 9ins tall and was shirtless and wearing tracksuit bottoms.
A second offender is described as white and of a stocky build with dark brown hair that is long and cut into a shaggy haircut.
He is aged in his late teens and is about 5ft 7ins or 8ins tall.
The other eight offenders are described as being male, white, aged in their late teens with the majority of them wearing black T-shirts with shorts or tracksuit bottoms.