Police officer burnt with cigarette at illegal gathering in Bolton
- Published
Two police officers have been assaulted as they tried to break up a "large illegal gathering" in Bolton.
One was dragged to the ground and another was burnt with a cigarette at a house on Wigan Road at about 16:40 on Monday, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
Officers were "met with hostility" as they tried to disperse people and issue fines for breaches of Covid rules.
A 60-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of assault.
A large number of people from various households were found in breach of current Covid-19 restrictions, police said.
A total of 13 fixed penalty notices were issued along with a closure notice for the property.
Ch Insp Stuart Maley-Jones, said it was "shocking" that one officer was dragged to the ground and a second officer was burnt with a cigarette after coming to her colleague's assistance.
"This behaviour is completely unacceptable," he said.
He added: "Our officers are doing their very best to maintain public safety in the midst of a pandemic and should not have to be fearful of assault whilst carrying out their duties."
