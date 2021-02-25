Covid: NHS Nightingale Hospital North West to 'cease operations in March'
NHS Nightingale Hospital North West will "cease operations by the end of March" due to a fall in need for it, Manchester's council leader has said.
Sir Richard Leese said emergency care beds had been removed from the £10m site, which opened in the Manchester Central complex in April 2020.
The hospital, which has a capacity for up to 750 beds, has treated non-Covid patients since reopening in October.
NHS England said it would remain in place as long as it was needed.
Weekly hospital admissions for Covid-19 across Greater Manchester fell to 186 on 22 February, down from 266 at the beginning of the month.
'Very good news'
Sir Richard, who is health and social care lead for the region, said the "occupation" of the hospital was "going down" and as such, it was "on schedule to cease operations by the end of March".
He said the drop in admissions was "very good news" and it was "clear" that the region had "reached the peak of the crisis a couple of weeks ago".
However, he warned there was "still a long way to go" before the area returned to "anything like normal".
There were still 140 people in intensive care in Greater Manchester, down from 160 at the beginning of February, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Sir Richard said the number of intensive care unit (ICU) beds available was "relatively stable".
"The hospitals are predicting that we'll have this number of ICU beds occupied, not necessarily with the same proportion of Covid patients, probably until early April," he added.
